YSRCP running away from its responsibility to attend Assembly session: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused YSR Congress party of running away from its responsibility to attend the Legislative Assembly and said that status of opposition is given by people and not the government.

Speaking on Appropriation Bill in the Legislative Assembly, he said the YSRCP is saying that they will come to Assembly only if they are given status of the main opposition.

"Power and opposition status come only with people’s votes. All these things are clear in the Constitution but knowingly they are trying to politicise it," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu remarked that people have not given seats required for opposition status to YSRCP.

YSRCP has been staying away from Assembly, seeking the statue of Leader of Opposition for its president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP has only 11 members in 175-member Assembly.

He claimed that in the last 20 months, the coalition government overcame difficulties and problems to put the state back on track

"We are rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, which was damaged due to division and the destruction by the previous rulers. With the support of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are taking key decisions for the people’s welfare," he said.

He stated that the victory of 94 per cent of the candidates of NDA in the last elections is a testament to the trust that the people have in them.

He claimed that the partners in the NDA government are working unitedly to take the state ahead on the path of progress

He said the coalition took the responsibility of rebuilding and securing the future of the state, which had become extremely unattainable. The NDA partners were expected to work in complete coordination and they have been able to achieve this.

"We are leading the state from destruction to development and from crisis to welfare. All systems were destroyed in the previous regime. We have put everything back on track," he said.

Stating that the coalition has an agenda, he said it should win 2029 elections as well to achieve 2047 gas.

He said under the previous government 85 out of 92 centrally sponsored schemes had become defunct and funds were diverted.

He alleged that the previous rulers also mortgaged government assets to raise debts. He claimed that properties like MRO office and primary health centres were mortgaged.

He claimed that the previous government misused government financial resources by taking loans at 12-13 percent interest rate. "We have rescheduled loans worth Rs. 43,298 crore. This will save Rs. 328 crore. We will also take steps to reschedule loans worth another Rs 1 lakh crore. This will make Rs. 1658 crore available. With these funds, there will be an opportunity to implement another welfare scheme," he said.

He claimed that the coalition government attracted investments of Rs 20 lakh crore by bringing 25 new policies in the state. This investment is expected to generate jobs for 23 lakh people.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that he Polavaram project will be dedicated to the nation by June next year. He accused his predecessor Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of destroying Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the state, for his own selfishness.

He also stated that the coalition government with the help of the Centre, put the Amaravati capital works on track. The new state capital will take a shape in three years, he said.

He said the government also saved Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with the Centre's funds. For the first time, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has turned profitable.

