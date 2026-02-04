YSRCP approaches NHRC, seeks probe into attacks on leaders in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Feb 4 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, seeking a probe into attacks on the houses of its leaders and the killing of a Dalit activist.

A delegation of YSRCP leaders called on the NHRC in New Delhi on Wednesday and alleged that there was a serious breakdown of law and order and widespread human rights violations in Andhra Pradesh.

The leaders met NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian and submitted a formal complaint detailing attacks on the houses of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, as well as the killing of a Dalit activist.

The leaders presented videos and photographs of ‘coordinated attacks’ by TDP cadres and claimed that attempts were made to physically eliminate Opposition leaders. They urged the NHRC to take cognisance of “anarchic governance” in the state under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP representatives said the NHRC Chairperson responded positively and indicated that a report would be sought from the DGP, with the possibility of a fact-finding team visiting the state.

Members of the delegation included MPs Y.V Subba Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunath Reddy, Subhash Chandra Bose, Ayodhya Ramireddy, and Tanuja Rani, along with SC Cell president Sudhakar Babu and former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking after the meeting, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said they requested a thorough enquiry into the attacks and expressed hope that an NHRC probe team would visit Andhra Pradesh soon.

Merugu Nagarjuna stated that attacks on Dalits have increased and that even petrol bomb attacks were attempted on former ministers. Adimulapu Suresh claimed the constitutional machinery had weakened in the state and that police were acting as silent spectators during attacks on YSRCP supporters.

MLC Israel and MLA Chandrasekhar demanded President’s Rule, reiterating a collapse of citizen safety and “goonda raj.” Dalit activist Salman’s brother also submitted a representation, appealing for peace and protection in their village.

