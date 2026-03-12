YSR Congress stands for value-based politics, says Jagan on party's formation day

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) YSR Congress Party always stands for values and credibility, party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at the party's formation day celebrations at YSRCP’s central office, Reddy said the party was born to keep its promise 15 years ago on this day.

He stated that the party began with a single person and has now swelled and gained an identity of its own nationwide.

Braving the conspiracies and deceptive politics of the Congress party, which was in power in the state and Centre and its collusion with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the YSRCO was formed on March 12, 2011 and has stood on its own, fighting every battle on its own, he said.

"The birth of the party has not only brought resolve to our family but has also given a new direction and brought in a new wave in the state polity as it stood for value-based politics," he said.

“YSRCP does not belong to Jagan, but it belongs to crores of cadres and sympathisers all over,” he said and thanked the people for extending their support throughout.

He claimed that the party is being run in a manner and measure which makes the cadres feel proud, and the belief in God and people has taken it this far and will continue so, he said.

Earlier, he unfurled the party flag amidst cheers from party workers and leaders.

MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Varudu Kalyani were among those who attended the function.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy wished YSRCP workers and supporters on the party's 16th formation day.

He said in a post on X that YSRCP was formed to fulfil the aspirations of his father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR).

He stated that people alone are his courage and strength. He said they stood firm without retreating in tougher times.

"Our party’s journey is not merely a political voyage. It’s an enduring testament to the struggles, trust, and sacrifices of lakhs of dedicated workers united by a single goal,” he said.

