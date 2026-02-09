YSR Congress leader Ambati Rambabu sent to judicial custody in fresh case

Amaravati, Feb 9 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party leader Ambati Rambabu, who is currently in judicial custody for allegedly making abusive remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody for 14 days in another case.

A Guntur Special Judicial Magistrate sent Rambabu to judicial remand till February 22 in a case booked against him in November last year in Guntur for allegedly threatening police officers.

Rambabu, who is lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail, was brought to Guntur on Monday and produced before the Special Judicial Magistrate. After hearing arguments on the custody petition, the court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Guntur police on November 12, 2025, had booked Rambabu and others for unlawful assembly and threatening police officers on duty.

Rambabu and his supporters had taken out a rally without police permission and, when stopped, allegedly threatened police officials.

Police said the rally, held without permission, caused traffic disruptions and inconvenienced the public.

A case was registered at Pattabhipuram Police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to assaulting or using criminal force against public servants to prevent them from discharging their duty, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly.

Similar cases were registered against Rambabu in the past during protests called by the YSR Congress Party over various issues.

Rambabu was arrested on January 31 in Guntur district for alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu following high drama at his residence that continued for several hours.

Leaders and workers of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had ransacked his house and vehicles to protest against his remarks.

Rambabu was also accused of obstructing police personnel on duty and of involvement in a confrontation linked to the removal of a TDP banner.

Police said Rambabu was booked under Sections 126(2) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

Another case was registered under Sections 126(2), 196(1), 352, 351(2) and 292, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in connection with the alleged threats, abusive language and derogatory remarks.

The next day, police produced the YSR Congress Party leader before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He was subsequently shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

