Youth will drive India to third-largest economy by 2030: Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, with youth and students playing a decisive role in shaping the country's future.

Read More

Addressing a tribal students' conference organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Rabindra Bhavan, CM Saha added that young people aged between 18 and 35 years form the backbone of the nation and are central to its security, socio-economic progress and infrastructure development.

"The Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas" is rooted in the strength and potential of our youth," the Chief Minister said, adding that their active participation in nation-building initiatives reflects this spirit.

Chief Minister Saha said the large turnout of students at the conference reinforced his confidence that Tripura's future would be bright.

He stressed the need to strengthen the presence and engagement of student organisations across colleges in the state.

Referring to past decades, the Chief Minister said prolonged instability had once disrupted academic life, but the situation had stabilised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014.

"India has moved from 11th place to fourth in the global economy and is set to reach third place by 2030," he added.

Highlighting the importance of social responsibility, CM Saha encouraged students to take part in activities such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and blood donation drives, noting that learning and innovation, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence, are key to building a knowledge-driven nation.

The Chief Minister said the state government accords high priority to the development of tribal communities and the promotion of local and minority languages, including Kokborok.

"Education and learning in one's mother tongue are essential for inclusive development," he added.

The conference was attended by State Higher Education Minister Kishor Burman, former MP Rebati Tripura, ABVP All India General Secretary Kamlesh Singh, State BJP President Debraj Panigrahi, and other senior party leaders.

--IANS

sc/khz