‘Youth left waiting’: Gehlot targets Rajasthan govt over job delays​

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attacked the state government’s functioning through his digital series “Intezaar Shashtra", which means the science of waiting, asserting that the government has failed in providing jobs to the youths. ​

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On the second day after the launch of his series, he highlighted the delay in the education department's recruitment process.​

Calling out what he described as “big announcements with little follow-through,” Gehlot said, “The BJP government announced 10,000 recruitments in the education department with grand claims, but the reality is that neither have notifications been issued nor have exams been conducted.” ​

He said, “This is not merely administrative negligence—it is a direct blow to the future of lakhs of young people. Repeatedly changing calendars and leaving promises unfulfilled is eroding their trust.” ​

Drawing a contrast with his own tenure, Gehlot said the Congress government had ensured “transparent and time-bound recruitment processes,” while today’s youth are left “enduring prolonged waiting and despair.” ​

Raising pointed questions, he asked, “How long will the youth have to wait? When will the promise of 10,000 jobs be fulfilled?” ​

He concluded with a warning: “This injustice with the dreams of the youth will not be tolerated,” tagging his campaign with #IntezaarShastra. ​

Gehlot’s broader campaign, launched earlier this week, seeks to spotlight what he calls a pattern of stalled public welfare projects under the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government.​

The first part of his series alleged that initiatives started during the previous Congress regime have either slowed down or been put on hold, leading not only to cost escalations but also to delays in benefits to citizens. ​

One prominent example cited by Gehlot was the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences (MIGSS) in Jaipur. ​

Conceptualised during his tenure and inspired by institutions like TISS and MIT Pune, the institute, he said, was envisioned as a centre for excellence in governance and public policy. ​

According to Gehlot, the project, built at a cost of Rs 233 crore on JLN Marg, was completed by 2024 but is yet to be inaugurated.

He alleged that the delay is politically motivated, calling it “an act of political malice” and urging that such “temples of learning” be kept above partisan politics.​

The BJP, however, dismissed Gehlot’s campaign as misleading and politically motivated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel countered the allegations, claiming that the previous Congress government itself was marked by inefficiency and delays, leaving people waiting for relief across sectors. ​

As the war of words intensifies, Intezaar Shashtra is becoming a political narrative centred on governance, delivery, and the aspirations of Rajasthan’s youth, said Gehlot's team, adding that the series will continue for several weeks. ​

--IANS

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