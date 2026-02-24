Youth embody aspirations of confident India: V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Vice-President (V-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday, interacted with a youth delegation from Darjeeling at the Vice-President's residence, noting that the youth embody the aspirations of a confident and forward-looking India.

Describing India's demographic strength as one of its greatest assets, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' calls upon young citizens to contribute with innovation, integrity and enterprise.

Self-reliance, he emphasised, reflects confidence in our abilities and pride in our heritage.

During the interaction, students raised questions on outmigration, sustainable tourism, disaster resilience, Darjeeling tea and sports infrastructure.

The Vice-President said it was a matter of great pleasure to receive vibrant young minds from a region known for its natural beauty, rich culture and significant contribution to the nation.

Rajya Sabha member, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, was present on the occasion.

Asked about migration, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that it is a global phenomenon driven by economic aspirations, but stressed the importance of preserving identity, culture and traditions.

Highlighting the need for sustainable tourism, he stressed on environmentally responsible development to strengthen the regional economy.

Referring to the vulnerability of hilly regions, the Vice-President underlined the importance of enhanced disaster preparedness, improved infrastructure and coordinated efforts, including initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

He also acknowledged the global reputation of Darjeeling tea and encouraged value addition and entrepreneurship.

On sports, he emphasised the need for integrated infrastructure and institutional support to nurture grassroots talent.

The Vice-President expressed happiness at seeing the youth in their traditional attire and said that he has immense respect for those who make conscious efforts to preserve their culture and traditions.

He urged the youth to remain rooted in their heritage while embracing the opportunities of a changing world, and expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to nation-building and to the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

