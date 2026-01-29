Youth drifting away from politics, leaving Kerala worrying trend:s A.K. Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) Congress Working Committee member and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony on Thursday expressed serious concern over the growing disinterest of young people in politics and an increasing reluctance among educated youth to remain in Kerala, often described as "God’s Own Country".

In his remarks at a function here, Antony said the trend was alarming and called for urgent introspection.

He said that when the United Democratic Front (UDF) returns to power, it should undertake a comprehensive study into why educated young people are migrating out of the state in large numbers and evolve immediate corrective measures to arrest the outflow of talent.

Antony said the Congress in Kerala had been enriched by two “precious gems” — senior leaders K.A. Chandran and V.C. Kabeer.

He said the public life of Chandran, marked by Gandhian values and absolute integrity, should be upheld as a role model for the younger generation.

Chandran, Antony noted, had lived a life of simplicity without accepting even a small personal benefit from public life.

Both Chandran and Kabeer, into their early eighties now, are former legislators, and the latter was a minister in the state too.

Antony was speaking after presenting the 11th Gandhi Darshan Award, instituted by the KPCC Gandhi Darshan Samithi, to Chandran.

The function was presided over by Kabeer Master, State President of the Gandhi Darshan Samithi.

The inaugural session of the Secular Protection Convention, held in connection with the event, was opened by state Congress President Sunny Joseph.

Former state chief Ramesh Chennithala, addressing the gathering, said attempts were being made to weaken the significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom and to undermine Gandhian ideals.

He alleged that the Sangh Parivar agenda, aimed at erasing Gandhi’s legacy, was contributing to growing communal polarisation in the country.

Chennithala later presented a shawl and a memento to Chandran.

