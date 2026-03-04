Youth beaten to death after minor dispute in Mumbai’s Wadala; four arrested

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a minor dispute after Holi celebrations in Mumbai’s Wadala area. Four youths have been arrested in connection with the incident, and a case of murder has been registered against them, the Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

Read More

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Kokripada area of Wadala. The accused had reportedly gathered after celebrating Holi and were consuming beer when the altercation occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Ujjainwala (22). Police said that Ujjainwala was passing through the area with a friend when his foot accidentally touched one of the accused. This led to a verbal altercation, during which the accused allegedly abused him.

After returning home, Ujjainwala informed his elder brother about the incident. He later returned to the spot with his brother to confront the youths. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly assaulted him severely. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and later succumbed to them.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Wadala police reached the scene, took stock of the situation, and arrested all four accused. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused in the crime.

Holi, one of India’s major festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Marked by the playful application of colours, exchange of sweets, and gatherings with friends and family, the festival symbolises joy and togetherness. Traditional delicacies such as gujiya and thandai are commonly enjoyed during the festivities.

The festival also heralds the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal and the triumph of good over evil. It is widely regarded as an occasion that transcends social boundaries, fostering unity and goodwill. However, the tragic incident in Wadala has cast a shadow over the celebrations in the area.

--IANS

jk/dpb