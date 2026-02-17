Youth aware of rights, duties grow into model citizens: NHRC ​

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal called upon young interns to develop sensitivity and evolve as model citizens who are aware of their rights and duties. ​

Speaking to 71 interns at the conclusion of their two-week Online Short-Term Internship Programme, he asked them to internalise what they had learnt during the internship to develop their responsiveness.​

He emphasised the importance of self-introspection and reflection on one’s own actions to become a catalyst for change.​

He said that the responsibility to protect and promote human rights does not lie only with the government but also with citizens.​

Speaking to 71 university-level students from diverse academic backgrounds, selected from 1,114 applicants, Bharat Lal said that justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are pillars of the Constitutional framework, ensuring that everyone is treated with respect and dignity.​

The OSTI equips students from various academic fields with the tools to understand and address key human rights issues. Through hands-on learning and interactive discussions, participants explore international law, human rights concerns in India, and practical advocacy methods.​

Bharat Lal said that, often, vulnerable people are victims of their circumstances.​

He said that beggars, transgender people, persons with disabilities, among others, often face serious violations of their rights and dignity, and they need to be helped to get their rightful dues.​

He also advised the interns to visit schools and raise awareness among students about hygiene, sanitation, sexual offences, and other issues that may impact people’s human rights.​

He said that such small efforts can make a meaningful contribution to society.​

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s first two-week Online Short Term Internship Programme (OSTI) in 2026 started on February 2.​

At the 3rd Online Short-Term Internship Programme (OSTI) of 2025-2026 conducted by the Commission last October, the NHRC called upon the youth to remain vigilant, raise their voices against injustice, and help build a more inclusive and equitable society.​

The rights panel asked the interns to use their knowledge for societal good and to uphold constitutional principles in both personal and professional spheres. ​

