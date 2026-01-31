Young physiotherapist's 'suicide' in Jabalpur leaves police puzzled

Jabalpur/Datia, Jan 31 (IANS) The alleged suicide of a young physiotherapist by jumping from a multi-story apartment in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh left the other residents and security staff shaken on Saturday.

Read More

The deceased identified as Bhanu Mohar (29), a resident of Datia district, had completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) degree from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur in 2025.

After completing his degree from the college, he was practising and living alone in a rented flat in Yash Heights Apartment in the Dhanwantari Chowki area under Sanjeevani Nagar police station limits in the city.

Police said it received information early morning on Saturday that a young man living in the apartment building had committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the boy lying in a pool of blood.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) for the Gorakhpur subdivision in Jabalpur, M.D. Nagotia told local media persons that during preliminary investigation, security guards of the society informed that the man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor.

The police officer said that the rented flat of the deceased was locked and his mobile phone was sent for a forensic examination. He said the police also contacted his colleagues, friends and the staff of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College as part of the investigation.

The body was sent to the medical college hospital for post-mortem examination and the family persons have been informed. He said no suicide note was recovered from the spot; however, a case has been registered and is being investigated from all possible angles.

Police also said that Bhanu had been living alone in the rented flat in Yash Heights, located in a posh area in the city, for the past several months.

--IANS

pd/uk