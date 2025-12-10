‘You lost because you opposed Ram Mandir’: HM Amit Shah lambasts Congress in LS

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a stinging rebuttal to the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, asserting that the party’s repeated electoral defeats stem directly from its opposition to landmark decisions of the Modi government, most prominently the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“You opposed the abrogation of Article 370, you opposed the CAA, you opposed the abolition of triple talaq, you opposed surgical strikes, and above all, you opposed the Ram Mandir. That is exactly why the people rejected you again and again,” HM Shah declared amid loud thumping of desks by NDA members.

The Home Minister warned that the Congress’s current campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and One Nation One Election (ONOE) would only deepen its electoral isolation.

“Continue opposing SIR, and you will not just remain decimated in Bihar – you will be wiped out in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu too in the coming elections,” he predicted.

HM Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massive victories to tangible welfare delivery rather than any manipulation.

“Modi ji ensured free ration, gas cylinders, tap water and electricity to 60 crore people and built world-class infrastructure. The public is rewarding performance with votes. Janata is Ishwar – and you dare to call this mandate ‘vote chori’?” he asked, drawing sharp protests from opposition benches.

Describing the day’s debate as a golden opportunity, HM Shah said the government had comprehensively exposed what he termed “one-sided lies” being spread by the Congress about the Election Commission’s voter list purification drive.

“Every false narrative you built around SIR has been demolished today on the floor of this House,” he asserted.

The Home Minister’s aggressive counter-offensive came amid the ongoing Winter Session confrontation over electoral reforms, with the opposition accusing the Centre of using SIR to disenfranchise marginalised communities ahead of crucial state polls.

Shah, however, framed the exercise as essential for electoral integrity and national security, vowing that the NDA would press ahead undeterred.

After his address, the House adjourned for the day.

--IANS

sktr/dan