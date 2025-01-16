Yogi Adityanath lauds ISRO team as two satellites dock successfully

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended his greetings to the team at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their success in the docking process of two satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project.

Highlighting that India has become the fourth country to undertake such a mission, Adityanath said that it was a proud moment for the country.

"Congratulations team ISRO on this historic achievement! Bharat has become the 4th nation to successfully achieve space docking, marking a giant leap in our space capabilities. The SpaDeX docking process was executed with flawless precision. This extraordinary milestone highlights the dedication and expertise of the brilliant minds behind the mission. A proud moment for Bharat! Jai Hind!" Adityanath posted on X.

Former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai on Thursday said that the success of the docking process as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project will help to undertake the Chandrayaan-4 mission.

Congratulating the team at ISRO, Annadurai said that the success of the docking process will also help when the space station comes as part of the Indian space program. It will help with the removal of debris as well, he added.

V Narayanan, Secretary of the Department of Space (DOS), Chairman Space Commission and Chairman of ISRO, also congratulated the team. Meanwhile, ISRO informed that control of two satellites as a single object post-docking has been successful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning extended his wishes as ISRO achieved a historic feat by successfully concluding the docking process of two satellites. He said that the success of the SpaDeX project was a stepping stone for future space missions.

ISRO on Thursday morning announced that the much-awaited satellite docking has been concluded, with India becoming the fourth country to do the same. "India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India," ISRO posted on X.

SpaDeX docking process completed manoeuvring from 15 meters to 3 metres hold point with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this paves the way for the smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4. (ANI)