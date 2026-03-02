World leaders must act before further disaster; China, Russia are watching closely: Bommai

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai appealed to global leaders to immediately intervene and stop the ongoing war between Israel and Iran before it leads to further catastrophe as China and Russia are watching closely.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, he expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict and said while Israel has launched attacks on Iran, the country is retaliating, creating a highly alarming situation.

Not only Israel but also the United States stands behind the current developments. The Middle East is a crucial region for the world’s economic and cultural stability and has historically witnessed several wars, he said.

“Conflicts are being driven by petroleum and religious issues. The United States is trying to assert control over oil resources and is not in a position to heed anyone’s advice,” he said.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a third world war, the former CM said China and Russia have not yet entered the battlefield and appear to be observing the situation strategically. If they join the war, it could escalate to a much larger scale. Before such a major disaster occurs, world leaders must act to stop the war, Bommai appealed.

When asked about Kannadigas reportedly stranded in the UAE, the MP said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has previously ensured the safe evacuation of Indians during various international crises.

Necessary steps would be taken once the situation stabilizes, he said.

Bommai pointed out that conflicts are affecting places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia, creating widespread concern as Indians reside in large numbers across these regions.

The Government of India must coordinate with all embassies to ensure food and accommodation for affected citizens, he said.

India, which has been dependent on oil imports, could face serious economic repercussions. A decade ago, people had to stand in queues for fuel. A similar situation could arise again, he said.

Referring to incidents of violence in Pakistan and other nations, Bommai said that India has not witnessed such instability. There were incidents of firing in Pakistan. Such situations will not be allowed to occur in India.

--IANS

mka/rad