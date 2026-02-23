Workers attacked inside premises: ABVP activists recount JNU campus incident

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) ABVP activists recounted the events that unfolded in the wee hours of Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and shared the actions they plan to take next.

Violence reportedly broke out at the JNU campus when a protest rally turned confrontational, with student groups from opposing ideological sides accusing each other of initiating the aggression.

ABVP activist Vikas Patel said that around three months ago, a facial recognition machine was proposed to be installed in the university library, similar to the system used in Metro stations.

He alleged that members of the JNUSU vandalised the machine, which he claimed was worth Rs 20 lakh. Following an enquiry, those allegedly involved were rusticated for two semesters and fined Rs 20,000. According to Patel, protests were allegedly being organised over this disciplinary action.

He further alleged that when the protesters did not receive adequate support from students, they repeatedly attempted to disrupt classes. Late on Sunday night, a march was organised, which was initially expected to conclude peacefully.

However, Patel alleged that after the march ended, the crowd moved towards the school areas and attempted to lock reading rooms and libraries. Students who were already studying there were allegedly forced to leave, leading to tension and a scuffle.

Patel also alleged that stone pelting took place and that an ABVP worker was attacked inside the premises. He claimed the worker was sprayed with fire extinguisher powder and beaten before the police arrived and rescued him. He added that ABVP would file formal complaints with the Delhi Police and the JNU administration.

Another ABVP activist, Shikha Swaraj, alleged that the march deviated from its planned route to the Vice-Chancellor’s residence and instead moved towards academic areas, where students were allegedly harassed. She said injured students would undergo Medico-Legal Case (MLC) procedures and file complaints.

Violence broke out at Delhi's JNU campus in the wee hours of Monday when a protest rally turned violent with two students groups accusing each other of being the first to strike.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for an 'Equality March', demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her alleged "casteist" remarks made in a podcast on February 16. The Union also objected to her podcast comments regarding University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, Dalits, and affirmative action. Additionally, they had sought the revocation of a rustication order against four student body office-bearers over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed the ABVP, the student wing affiliated with the BJP, members to confront them.

However, the ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP members threw stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

The protest focused on issues such as the implementation of UGC guidelines and the revocation of students' rustication orders.

ABVP Secretary at JNU, Pravin Kumar Piyush, added, "Late at night, a Left-wing organization called for a march from Sabarmati T-Point to the JNU Vice-Chancellor's residence. After the march, around 400-500 masked individuals entered the school area carrying hockey sticks, rods, batons, knives, and stones. They then forced their way into the school, where common students were studying in the reading rooms, and allegedly pushed them out forcibly."

According to Vaibhav Meena, JNUSU Joint Secretary (ABVP), the situation turned into a "night of terror" when a large group of masked individuals moved through the campus.

--IANS

jk/rad