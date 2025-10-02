Won't allow dilution of OBC's 27 per cent quota: Pankaja Munde

Beed, Oct 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday stressed that the existing reservation benefits of socially backward OBC communities should not be disturbed while extending benefits to the Maratha community.

"The groups that were identified and given reservation benefits on the basis of social backwardness remain backward even today. Their quota cannot be touched while extending similar benefits to the Maratha community," the BJP leader said in her speech at the Dussehra rally in Bhagwan Bhakti Gad.

Affirming the Mahayuti government's commitment to OBC interests, she noted Maharashtra's 350+ OBC castes must not be sidelined in the Maratha quota debate.

"The CM has always protected OBC rights; we won't allow dilution of the 27 per cent quota," she said, pointing out the formation of a state committee last month to issue Kunbi certificates only to Marathas with verifiable OBC heritage.

Munde, who also holds state's Animal Husbandry Department said: "Even without a post, I won't abandon supporters - five lives were lost in suicides before I became MLC."

She further stated that "While I am carrying forward the legacy of Gopinath Munde, I will fight for every caste and creed. Yesterday, Dhangar community members held agitation demanding reservation, I sat with them. Gopinath Munde had supported Maratha reservation, we have also supported Maratha reservation. Gopinath Munde Saheb did not oppose Maratha reservation. My only appeal is do not take reservation benefits from OBC quota."

Munde's address was a direct outreach to OBC voters, emphasising protection from "conspiracies" that dilute their 27 per cent quota share.

Her statement comes amid ongoing protests over Maratha and OBC quota especially after the government on September 2 released a government resolution on providing Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members especially in the wake of a protest held by pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil in Mumbai.

Munde urged OBCs, Dalits, and Bahujans to unite beyond caste lines to resist division tactics. "If anybody plots against the oppressed, poor, or backward classes, we will ensure they get a befitting reply," she declared, implicitly referencing Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil's parallel rally at Narayangad.

She criticised how incidents like vehicle accidents or crimes now spark caste inquiries, saying, "We don't want such a society where brutality against a child leads to questions about the perpetrator's caste."

On this occasion, Munde said, "I swear that the wealth and heritage that Munde Saheb has given me.. I will never make you bow down. Whether I am in power or in opposition, the interests of the common man will never go away from my heart.”

"I will preserve the legacy of Munde Saheb. I will fight for the people of the Eighteen Pagar caste. I will fight for all castes," she said.

She appealed to her supporters, "Eat less, but stay with self-respect. Don't take anyone's money, don't do false work or false business, don't follow goons, there is no need to do this. Good things happen to good people. Bhagwan Baba's blessings are with them. I am proud of you."

Notably, in the Dussehra rally, devotees of Sant Bhagwan Baba not only from the Beed district but also from across the state along with a large number of Gopinath Munde's supporters gather at Bhagwan Bhakti Gad to listen to Pankaja Munde.

