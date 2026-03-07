Women’s participation in Gujarat higher education increases: Report

Gandhinagar, March 7 (IANS) The number of women enrolled in higher educational institutions in Gujarat has increased from 8.82 lakh in 2023-24 to 9.07 lakh in 2024-25, reflecting a steady rise in female participation in the state’s higher education sector.

According to the Socio-Economic Review 2025-26, the increase forms part of a broader improvement in educational indicators in the state, with more women entering universities, colleges, and technical institutions.

The report states that the number of women teachers in higher educational institutions has also grown from 31,259 in 2023–24 to 33,785 in 2024–25.

A gradual rise has also been recorded in the number of female students pursuing technical education.

Their enrolment increased from 24,732 in 2022–23 to 31,887 in 2024–25. The data comes ahead of International Women’s Day, observed on March 8 each year.

The significance of education in women’s empowerment is often reflected in the phrase “Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye”, which means knowledge is that which liberates from all bonds.

"From ancient times, women have contributed to intellectual and social development. Philosophers such as Gargi, Maitreyi, and Lopamudra are considered prominent figures in Indian philosophical traditions," officials said.

In recent years, women have also been increasingly visible in scientific and technological fields.

Women scientists and engineers played roles in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

At the time of the launch, women working at ISRO’s mission monitoring centre were seen performing responsibilities as space engineers and scientists.

At the national level, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021–22 reports that women account for 43 per cent of total enrolment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in higher education.

According to the Research and Development Statistics Report-2023 published by the Department of Science and Technology, women constitute 18.6 per cent of the total workforce engaged as STEM professionals in research and development activities in the country.

The AISHE 2021–22 survey also places Gujarat among the top 10 states in India in terms of gender-wise enrolment in higher education.

The survey recorded 1,18,747 women enrolled at the postgraduate level and 3,734 women pursuing PhD programmes in the state.

Officials said efforts to strengthen women’s education and participation in academic and research fields are expected to contribute to broader social and economic development in the state.

