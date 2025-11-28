Women empowerment: Nitish Kumar transfers Rs 10,000 each to 10 lakh 'Jeevika Didis' in Bihar

Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Under the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each was transferred to the bank accounts of 10 lakh 'Jeevika Didis' in Bihar on Friday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar participated in the event and released the funds directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

A special programme was organised at the Chief Minister's residence, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, senior officials, and representatives from various departments.

According to officials, the beneficiaries include around 9.5 lakh rural women and 50,000 urban women.

All these beneficiaries are associated with Jeevika self-help groups and have previously received training and support to pursue self-employment and income-generating activities.

The government stated that, so far, about 1.5 crore women have received financial assistance under the scheme, with each beneficiary getting Rs 10,000.

The application process for the scheme was carried out in two phases, including urban women who submitted applications online, while rural women filled out offline and online forms at the Panchayat level.

Priority was given to women already engaged in Jeevika activities.

The government claims the scheme is playing an important role in advancing women's financial independence, helping them start small businesses and promoting self-reliance through self-help groups.

The Rs 10,000 grant aims to strengthen women's participation in economic activities.

The scheme, announced on August 29, was implemented within a month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the scheme on September 26, transferring the first instalment to 75 lakh women.

The second instalment was released on October 3, when Nitish Kumar transferred Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women beneficiaries under this scheme.

The opposition alleged that cash transfers were also made during the Model Code of Conduct period for the Bihar Assembly election, saying that it was an attempt to influence voters through financial benefits.

Opposition leaders accused the government of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

