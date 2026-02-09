Woman with special needs allegedly raped by neighbour in Bengal’s Baduria

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) A neighbour has been accused of raping a young woman with special needs in West Bengal’s Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday. The incident triggered shock and outrage among locals in the area.

Read More

The police said the incident took place on Sunday night. The police are searching for the absconding accused. The incident took place in Chandipur village panchayat under the Baduria police station area.

According to locals, on Sunday night, the young woman with special needs was sitting on the verandah of her house. The accused neighbour, who is over 50 years old, was passing by her at that time. Seeing her sitting alone, he lured her away by offering her food. Then he took her to a nearby gourd garden. It is alleged that he then raped the young woman and fled the spot.

Meanwhile, family members grew worried when the girl did not return home late at night and began searching for her.

They also went to the gourd garden, where they found the victim lying unconscious. After regaining consciousness, she narrated the ordeal and gave details of the incident. They then approached the Baduria police station and filed a rape complaint against the accused neighbour. The victim's medical examination has already been conducted.

A senior officer of Basirhat Police District said, "The accused is absconding. The police are searching for him. A case has been registered against the accused. We are investigating the matter thoroughly and with utmost seriousness."

The victim's sister-in-law told local reporters, "He lured her to the garden by offering her food. He also threatened to kill her if she spoke up. He committed this heinous act after taking her to the gourd garden. We want strong punishment for the accused. He should be hanged. We want justice for her."

--IANS

sch/skp