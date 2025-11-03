Woman shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Kolkata suburb, old enmity suspected

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) A 37-year-old woman was shot in the back by two bike-borne miscreants in the southern Kolkata suburb of Haridevpur on Monday morning, creating panic and raising security concerns among local residents. The shooting took place in front of a club.

According to local sources, the woman, identified as Mousumi Haldar, was shot in the back by bike-borne miscreants.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. in front of a local club as Haldar was walking.

According to local sources, two men on a motorcycle fired at the woman before fleeing the scene. She was initially rushed to M.R. Bangur Hospital and subsequently transferred to S.S.K.M. Hospital due to her critical condition, medical sources confirmed.

A senior Kolkata Police official said, "A search is on to find the miscreants who shot at the woman in the Haridevpur area. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Investigation into the incident is underway."

Initial police investigations suggested that the incident stemmed from an old enmity, a theory corroborated by local sources. The victim was rescued by the residents who heard the gunshots.

Detailing about the incident, a local resident said she heard gunshots at about 7 a.m. Looking through her window, she saw a woman lying on the road with a gunshot wound in her back.

The woman’s son, who was nearby, rushed to her and took her to MR Bangur Hospital with the help of the local residents.

Doctors at SSKM Hospital later said that her condition is critical.

The brazen daylight attack in the busy, congested neighbourhood has caused widespread apprehension.

Residents have expressed concern over what they describe as a rise in crime incidents in the southern suburbs of Kolkata.

Authorities at the Haridevpur Police Station are coordinating with the detective department of the Kolkata Police to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators.

