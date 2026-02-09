Woman dies after chain-snatching attack in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman died after miscreants allegedly sprayed a chemical on her and robbed her of her jewellery in Huskuru village in Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Jyothi.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when Jyothi stepped out of her house to sweep the area in front of her home. Unidentified accused persons attacked her near the house entrance, snatched her gold mangalsutra and earrings, sprayed a substance on her face, and fled from the spot.

Family members noticed Jyothi collapsed outside the house when they came out around 6.30 a.m. Marks were found on her hand, and the jewellery she was wearing was missing. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Foam was reportedly found around her mouth, raising suspicion that she may have died due to suffocation caused by the spray used by the attackers. Jyothi also sustained injuries to her face after being pushed, causing her to hit the sump lid in front of the house.

The police personnel from the Madanayakanahalli police station visited the scene and conducted an inspection. The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Speaking about the incident, Jyothi’s family members said the attackers assaulted her near the house door, forcibly snatched her gold chain and earrings, sprayed some chemical on her face, and pushed her violently. “Her face hit the sump lid, causing injuries. We do not suspect anyone in particular. Chain-snatching incidents have increased in recent days,” the victim's sister Neethu said.

The incident has triggered fear among residents in the area, who have demanded increased police patrolling. Police said further investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused.

A spate of chain-snatching incidents in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district has caused widespread concern among residents.

It may be recalled that the Magadi Road police had arrested a 27-year-old former software engineer, allegedly involved in a series of house break thefts and chain snatching cases in Bengaluru to arrange money for online betting in July 2025.

--IANS

mka/uk