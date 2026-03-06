Woman climbs mobile tower in Bihar's Gopalganj demanding her lover's release

Patna, March 6 (IANS) A dramatic incident unfolded in Bankata village, Gopalganj, in Bihar, where a young woman climbed a mobile tower demanding the release of her arrested lover, drawing a large crowd from the surrounding areas.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bhore Police Station in Gopalganj district.

According to local sources, police had arrested the woman's boyfriend earlier in connection with a previous case.

As soon as she learned about his arrest, she became distressed and climbed a mobile tower near the village.

From the top of the tower, the woman declared that she would not come down until her lover was released.

Her action quickly created chaos in the area, and a large number of villagers gathered near the tower to witness the unfolding situation.

Some locals tried to persuade her to climb down, while others began recording videos on their mobile phones.

The unusual scene soon became the main topic of discussion throughout the village.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team from Bhore police station rushed to the spot.

Officers first attempted to calm the woman and convince her to come down safely.

However, she refused to cooperate and continued demanding the release of her lover.

According to sources, in an attempt to defuse the tense situation, police later brought the arrested man to the scene so that the woman could be persuaded to come down from the tower.

Police personnel, family members, and villagers continued efforts for several hours to convince her.

Authorities are focusing on ensuring the woman’s safety while trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the area, with many residents expressing surprise at the dramatic turn of events.

The situation is tensed in the village as she is still on the top of the tower and firm on her demand to release her boyfriend.

