Will work with unwavering loyalty for welfare of Maha: Sunetra Pawar after taking charge as Dy CM

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday took charge as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in the Mantralaya and promised to make an honest effort to uphold the legacy and ideals of her late husband Ajit Pawar and build a more capable state.

Dy CM Sunetra Pawar further stated that she will continue to work with unwavering loyalty and devotion for the welfare of Maharashtra.

She was accompanied by NCP Working President Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, ministers including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Narhari Zirwal among others.

She was sworn in on January 31 as Dy CM and allocated the departments of sports and youth welfare, excise and minority affairs and on Tuesday she attended her first Cabinet meeting as the Dy CM.

In an emotional post on X, Sunetra Pawar said, “Today, as I take on the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I am also filled with a sense of trust, duty, and sacrifice. The lifelong dedication that Hon. Ajitdada has shown towards the people of Maharashtra in pursuit of development, is the guiding light for me. I will move forward on this path, drawing strength from Dada's work ethics, his decisiveness, and the deep bond he shared with the people. My foremost priority will be to fulfill his unfulfilled dreams and to do justice to the aspirations of farmers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens.”

She further stated, “No one can take Dada's place; but I will certainly make an honest effort to uphold the legacy of his ideals and to build a more capable Maharashtra. In this difficult time, the love, support, and trust that the people have given me is my true strength. Today, before his memory, I make one solemn promise: That I will continue to work with unwavering loyalty and devotion for the welfare of Maharashtra.”

On Tuesday Dy CM Sunetra Pawar visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple for the darshan of the deity. She went to Chaityabhoomi at Dadar and paid tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Thereafter, she visited the state NCP office and paid tributes to her late husband and former Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, she said, “Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of the principles of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister's position with a sense of duty.”

She stated, “Though the untimely passing of Dada has caused a mountain of sorrow to crash upon my heart, the true support I have is the duty-bound commitment, the strength to struggle, and the bond with the people, that he taught me. I will continue to work tirelessly and honestly to realize the just, equality-based, and developed Maharashtra of his dreams. In these difficult times, the love and support from the people of Maharashtra is my true strength. With the power of your trust, illuminating Dada's ideals, I will keep moving forward with new hope.”

