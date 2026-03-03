Will talk with Centre for safety of Kannadigas in UAE: Karnataka BJP chief

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday spoke to Kannadigas stranded in Dubai and reassured them.

Read More

He assured that he would speak to the Central government to ensure that those caught in the crisis are brought back to Karnataka at the earliest. A total of 61 people had travelled to Dubai to receive an award and are currently staying there, members of the team said.

Five persons from Arsikere are also part of the group and are staying at a hotel, they said while sharing their concerns. “It has now been seven days. Even the flight scheduled for tonight has been cancelled,” they explained.

Vijayendra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given priority attention to the issue. “Earlier, when a similar situation arose in Ukraine, the Central government resolved it and made arrangements to bring back those stranded there. This war has started suddenly. I will also speak to the concerned authorities in Delhi,” he said, while offering reassurance.

He stated that he would urge the authorities to take steps to ensure the team returns safely. “Do not panic. I will request that necessary action be taken to bring all of you back safely,” he added.

Indians, including several Kannadigas, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following flight cancellations triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict, have begun returning home, bringing relief to families in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday has set up a dedicated Help Desk at the kerbside of Terminal 2 to assist passengers amid ongoing disruptions to flight operations.

A flight that departed from Dubai on Monday night landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Among those who arrived were Karnataka Legislative Council member S.L. Bhojegowda and badminton star P.V. Sindhu.

Amid the crisis, the Kannadigas Helpline team led by non-resident Kannadiga patron Ronald Colaco extended support to stranded individuals. The team collected details of those affected and appealed to the government for urgent assistance. It also expressed readiness to bear emergency expenses and urged those in need of medical services to contact the helpline. Kannadigas in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman were advised to reach out for help.

Several Kannadigas who had travelled to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for business, personal visits or work were stranded due to the escalating tensions. Many expressed relief after returning safely, while others remain stuck as flights continue to be fully booked.

Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has set up a dedicated Help Desk at the kerbside of Terminal 2 to assist passengers amid ongoing disruptions to flight operations.

--IANS

mka/rad