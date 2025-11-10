'Will surely win two-thirds of seats in Bihar polls': Manoj Jha expresses confidence in Mahagathbandhan victory

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) As Bihar heads into the second and final phase of Assembly elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday expressed strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan’s (Grand Alliance) victory, claiming that the alliance will surely win nearly two-thirds of the total seats in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Jha said, “The first phase is over, and campaigning for the second phase has also ended. The most remarkable thing is that Bihar has not deviated from its stance. The character of the pitch that Tejashwi had established back in 2020 has matured and taken deeper roots in the minds of the people over these five years. It was about employment, a responsive government, and social security -- issues that provided relief and hope to the people.”

He added, “I believe we will win two-thirds of the seats in the first phase, and we will get even more in the second. Bihar has voted for change, and when the results are announced on November 14, you will hear its resonance across the state.”

When asked about the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Jha said, “I am not familiar with the internal systems of the machines like Amit Shah. The machines -- or those who control them -- are not under my control. However, based on the people’s mandate, I can say confidently that we will surely win with a two-thirds majority.”

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in which 122 constituencies across 20 districts will go to the polls on Tuesday. In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. A total of 1,302 candidates, including 136 women (about 10 per cent), are contesting in the second phase. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling centres, with 3.70 crore registered voters -- 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women -- expected to cast their votes.

Reacting to recent remarks made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Jha criticised the organisation’s unregistered status.

Bhagwat had said that Hindus are “responsible for Bharat,” asserting that the RSS aims to organise Hindu society for the glory of the nation and not for political power.

Responding to this, Jha said, “What are they saying? I would first ask him to register the organisation officially, as it remains unregistered even after a century. This raises doubts.”

Bhagwat made his remarks on Saturday while addressing a lecture titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons.” The event was attended by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and several prominent figures from various fields.

During his address, Bhagwat said, “When an organised force like the RSS is raised, it doesn’t seek power or prominence in society. It only aims to serve and organise society for the glory of Bharat Mata. For long, people found this hard to believe, but now they do.”

He further stated that Hindus are responsible for preserving India’s identity.

“It is not that the British gave us nationhood; we are an ancient civilisation. Every nation has its core culture, and the core culture of Bharat, whatever we call it, leads to the word Hindu,” Bhagwat said.

--IANS

jk/skp