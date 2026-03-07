Will speak to Prez about need to hold Bengal polls under President’s Rule: BJP leader

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling constituency in North Bengal, Raju Bista on Saturday claimed there was a necessity for holding the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal under President’s Rule.

He also said that he would speak to President Droupadi Murmu about the possibilities on this count, at the first opportunity.

Bista said this while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the 9th International Santal Conference being organised by the International Santal Council at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district, where the main speaker was the President.

“I wish to update the President on the current law and order situation in West Bengal and thereafter request her to mull the possibilities of getting the Assembly election in West Bengal being held under President’s Rule,” Bista said.

He also claimed that Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee’s ongoing anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) sit-in protest in Kolkata was actually intended to protect the interests of infiltrators and not genuine voters.

Meanwhile, speaking at the conference, President Murmu expressed mild anguish after noticing that some people from the Santal community had not been able to enter the conference hall.

“While sitting here, I noticed many Santali people moving around outside. It seems as if someone is preventing them from coming here. When I look at the field and the arrangements, I feel that such a large international gathering of the Santali community should include everyone openly," the President said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President also recollected the Santal heritage of valour and said the people of the community never accept injustice.

“It is a matter of great pride for the entire Santal community that our ancestor Tilka Majhi raised the flag of rebellion against oppression nearly 240 years ago...Brothers and sisters, you are their descendants. The blood of the Santals flows in your veins. Santals do not accept injustice; they stand against it and fight against oppression. They are brave people and heirs to a courageous legacy. Today, there is an International Santali Council, and such a council should truly represent and unite the Santali community,” President Murmu said.

