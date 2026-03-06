'Will provide new direction to Bihar’s development': Samrat Choudhary greets new Governor Syed Ata Hasnain

Patna, March 6 (IANS) After President Droupadi Murmu appointed Syed Ata Hasnain as the new Governor of Bihar, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary extended his congratulations and best wishes.

Sharing a post on Friday, Choudhary wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain on his appointment as Governor of Bihar. His experience, discipline, and vision in serving the nation will provide a new direction to Bihar’s development and good governance. Best wishes for his successful tenure."

Bihar’s political landscape is currently witnessing intense activity and speculation.

On one hand, Nitish Kumar’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha has triggered discussions about possible leadership changes in the state. On the other hand, the appointment of a new Governor has further fuelled political chatter in Patna.

The Central government’s decision to appoint Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain as Governor is being viewed by many political observers as a significant move at a time when speculation over the state’s next Chief Minister is growing.

Lt Gen Hasnain served in the Indian Army for nearly four decades and is widely respected for his strategic and administrative capabilities.

During his distinguished career, he commanded the XV Corps in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the most strategically sensitive formations in the country.

He also served in several challenging assignments, including the Indian Peace Keeping Force mission in Sri Lanka, and postings in Punjab, the Northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, he commanded troops on the demanding front of the Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

While serving in the Kashmir Valley, Hasnain promoted a people-centric counterinsurgency approach popularly known as the “Hearts Doctrine”, aimed at reducing insurgency by building trust with local communities.

For his outstanding service, Lt Gen Hasnain has been honoured with several prestigious military awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

After retiring from the Army, he continued contributing to academia and strategic discourse.

He served as Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir and is widely recognised as a defence analyst.

Political observers believe that the appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain is not merely a routine administrative change but could have broader political implications for Bihar.

At a time when the state’s political scenario is rapidly evolving, the move is being viewed as an important development in the larger chessboard of power in the state.

