'Will not contest elections in future', says jailed Bihar legislator Anant Singh

Patna, March 16 (IANS) Voting is underway in Bihar for five seats in the Rajya Sabha, with jailed Janata Dal-United MLA Anant Singh arriving under police custody to cast his vote in the Bihar Assembly on Monday.

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After casting his vote, the influential MLA from Mokama Assembly constituency, spoke to the media and made a significant political announcement, saying that he would no longer contest elections in the future.

"This was my final election. I will not contest any elections from now on. My children will contest elections in the future," Anant Singh said while interacting with reporters at the State Assembly premises.

Earlier, the jailed JD-U legislator had said in the Bihar Assembly that he would stop contesting elections once Nitish Kumar stepped down as the Chief Minister.

During the interaction with the media, Anant Singh reiterated his position while discussing the political future of the state.

When asked who could succeed Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister, and whether his son Nishant Kumar could take over the role, the jailed JD-U legislator said the decision would rest entirely with Nitish Kumar.

Responding to another query on whether he would accept a Chief Ministerial candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Anant Singh said that he had no objections to any decision.

After speaking to the media, the Mokama legislator boarded a police vehicle and was taken back to jail.

Anant Singh was elected an MLA from Mokama Assembly seat for the fifth time in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, but he is currently in jail in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

Dularchand Yadav was killed during the 2025 Assembly election campaign while supporting a candidate of the Jan Suraaj Party.

The incident occurred after a clash reportedly broke out between supporters of rival groups during last year's Bihar poll campaign.

Although, the initial report said that Dularchand Yadav had suffered a gunshot wound, post-incident reports indicated that his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the chest.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that he was run over by a vehicle linked to Anant Singh.

In connection with the case, Anant Singh and two of his supporters were arrested on November 2, 2025, and he has been in judicial custody since then.

--IANS

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