Will launch protest if Karnataka govt doesn't initiate recruitment process immediately, warns BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) BJP's Karnataka unit President B. Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday warned that if the Siddaramaiah government will not initiate the teachers' recruitment process immediately, the party will soon launch a protest.

Addressing a conference in Bengaluru, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led government is unwilling to carry out any recruitment as it is facing financial difficulties.

He pointed out that 59,000 posts remain vacant in the education sector and over 30,000 posts are yet to be filled in the health sector.

He recalled that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had last year urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to fill up vacant teacher posts, but no action has been taken.

The State Students’ Federation held a large-scale protest in Dharwad on Tuesday. They have staged demonstrations multiple times, taking to the streets repeatedly.

Protests were also held in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Bidar. He alleged that the state government has taken the issue lightly, as it is in a "deep slumber like Kumbhakarna" and lacks the will to create employment opportunities for youth.

He expressed concern that despite numerous protests, the government has remained silent on the matter.

Vijayendra also reminded the Congress government of its poll promise of filling all vacant government posts within one year.

He shared that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assured that if Congress was voted to power, 2.5 lakh vacant posts would be filled.

Vijayendra claimed that the pressing issues remain unaddressed due to power tussle between Siddaramaiah and D. K. Shivakumar.

He said that MLC S.V. Sankanur had raised questions in this regard, and the government had responded by stating that approval had been granted to fill only 24,300 posts. Even after four to five months, the recruitment process has not begun, he said.

He alleged that although the Finance Department has approved recruitment for over 40,000 posts, the government has still not initiated the process and accused the Chief Minister of repeatedly making false statements.

Former MP S. Muniswamy, Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, MLC S.V. Sankanur, and Bengaluru North district president S. Harish were present at the press conference.

--IANS

mka/svn