Will implement Rs 2 lakh support for women entrepreneurs: Nitish Kumar

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reiterated that his 2025 Assembly election promise of providing financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will be implemented soon.

In a post on his official X handle, the Chief Minister said the scheme was launched to empower women and make them self-reliant.

“As you all know, we have launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Women’s Employment Scheme’ to empower and make the women of the state self-reliant. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to women for self-employment, so that at least one woman from every family can establish herself as an entrepreneur,” Kumar said.

He said that in the first phase of the scheme, an amount of Rs 10,000 was provided to one woman from each family.

So far, Rs 10,000 has been transferred via DBT to 1.56 crore beneficiaries.

“The remaining eligible applicants in both rural and urban areas will also receive the amount in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer as per the rules,” he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the scheme includes a provision for additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh, to be granted after an assessment conducted six months after the beneficiary starts her business.

“I am pleased to announce that action has been initiated to provide additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh to the beneficiaries selected under the Chief Minister’s Women’s Employment Scheme,” Kumar said.

He clarified that the amount will be disbursed in instalments, subject to verification that the previously released funds were properly utilised for employment purposes.

“In cases where the business is performing well, and the need arises, a lump sum amount may also be provided,” he said.

Nitish Kumar also directed the concerned departments to ensure marketing support for products manufactured by the beneficiaries.

He said these women entrepreneurs will be linked with various government initiatives, including garment manufacturing units, Sudha milk outlets, and Didi Ki Rasoi (community kitchens).

“The implementation of this scheme will further strengthen the position of women and generate employment opportunities within the state, reducing the need for migration,” the Chief Minister added.

