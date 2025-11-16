‘Will face dire consequences’: Tej Pratap’s warning to ‘traitors’ after Rohini cuts ties with family

Patna, Nov 16 (IANS) Tej Pratap Yadav, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, reacted angrily to the ‘insult’ meted out to his sister Rohini Acharya, saying that the people of Bihar won’t accept such injustice to its daughter and the traitors (referring to Jaichands) will be booted out of the party.

Tej Pratap, who maintains no ties with the family and party following his sacking, took to social media to vent his anger and indignation over the incident that exposed the deep divide within the party, spilling into the family, after its debacle in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Rohini Acharya, who donated her kidney to her father and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, left the family’s Patna residence on Saturday, claiming that she was harassed, verbally abused and threatened with assault by slippers, allegedly at the hands of 'outsiders' whom she blamed for the party’s disastrous show in polls.

Tej Pratap said that the insult to his sister was ‘intolerable and unbearable’ for him and warned the 'Jaichands' (a term he uses to call out outsiders in the party) that if they try to attack his family, the people of Bihar will never forgive them.

Urging his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav, he said, "Just one gesture from you and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands themselves."

Tej Pratap, taking to his party's Instagram handle, wrote, "Yesterday's incident has shaken me to the core. I tolerated what happened to me, but the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstances. Listen, if you attack the Jaichand family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you."

"Ever since I heard the news of my sister Rohini being attacked with slippers, the hurt in my heart has turned into fire. When public sentiments are hurt, the dust on the intellect is blown away. These few faces have clouded even Tejashwi's intellect,” he wrote further.

“The consequences of this injustice will be dire. The reckoning of time is very harsh," he added.

Tej Pratap also made an appeal to his father and political guru Lalu Prasad ji, saying, “Father, please give me a signal. Just one gesture from you, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands."

“This fight is not for any party, it is for the honour of the family, the dignity of the daughter and the self-respect of Bihar," he added.

--IANS

sk/mr/uk