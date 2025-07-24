Will deliver over 1,100 Arogya Mandirs by March 2026: Delhi CM

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Claiming that 93 lakh health cards have been issued to citizens, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reiterated her government's commitment to operationalising over 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) by March 2026.

"Delhi has been continuously receiving a blessing, that is Ayushman Bhav. The ongoing addition of healthcare facilities, one after another, is, in my view, playing a crucial role in keeping Delhi healthy," she said while launching 34 new AAMs.

"Making Delhi healthy, giving better health services to each citizen and digitalisation of the entire system is our target," she said, speaking to reporters at Delhi Secretariat.

She also highlighted how 93 lakh ABHA cards, also known as the Ayushman Bharat Health Account digital health ID, are allowing citizens to manage and share their medical records digitally with healthcare providers.

"Over 4 lakh people have been registered under the Ayushman scheme and over 2,000 people have availed services under it," she said, adding that nearly 3 lakh cards have been issued under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY).

"Delhi is moving very fast in the direction of becoming a healthy city," she said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting better health infrastructure and care for all.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the launch of 34 AAMs is the latest attempt by the government to deliver doorstep health care.

"We have also opened 150 dialysis centres and will expand the facility if needed," he said, adding that the government is also going to start Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facilities and fill vacancies in the health sector.

The Health Minister said, "We are working in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to Delhiites by the PM in the health sector – including medicines and health infrastructure."

He also hit out at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for deteriorating the state of health services in the city, adding that the Delhi government is working to improve the condition.

Minister Singh earlier said that by the end of August, 75 additional AAMs will be established and dedicated to the public.

A total of 429 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sites have already been identified for this purpose, of which 98 have received a no-objection certificate.

In total, feasibility assessments are being carried out at over 950 locations across Delhi. The Delhi government is committed to setting up 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to ensure comprehensive, affordable, and accessible healthcare services for every citizen, he said.

--IANS

rch/svn