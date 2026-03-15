Will crack the whip on those spreading rumours on ‘LPG shortage’: Delhi CM

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday warned that strict action will be taken against any individual or organisation found spreading misinformation or rumours about an “LPG shortage” in the city.

Read More

She also appealed to citizens not to pay attention to such rumours, saying there are adequate fuel stocks to meet public demand despite the conflict in Iran affecting global fuel supply chains.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, the Chief Minister said spreading rumours and creating panic among people is inappropriate.

“Both the Central and the state governments are closely monitoring the situation with full responsibility, and there is no reason for citizens to panic,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that some people are unnecessarily trying to create fear and encourage hoarding, which goes against the national interest.

She added that the government is keeping a close watch on such activities and will act against rumour-mongers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister attended the 12th anniversary celebration and the silver jubilee of Apna Ghar Ashram in Budhpur on Sunday.

On the occasion, she praised the organisation for its selfless service to destitute, abandoned and ailing people over the past 26 years, calling it an inspiring initiative for society.

The Chief Minister said institutions such as Apna Ghar Ashram become a ray of hope for people who, for various reasons, find themselves separated from their families and society.

She said the organisation not only provides shelter to such individuals but also ensures essential facilities such as medical care, food, clothing and proper care, helping them live with dignity.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that over the past 26 years, Apna Ghar Ashram has built an extensive network of service.

Today, the organisation runs more than 70 centres across India, and its services are gradually expanding overseas as well.

She described the institution as a true embodiment of humanity and compassion.

The Chief Minister also said that social service cannot be carried out by the government alone and requires the combined efforts of both the government and society.

--IANS

rch/pgh