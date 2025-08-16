Will clean Yamuna with honest policy, intention: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Vowing to clean the Yamuna river with honest policy and intention, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami and urged them to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna on compassion toward animals and protection of environment.

“Our niti and niyat (policy and intention) are pure and many works to clean the Yamuna have already started. But it is not possible to achieve the target without public cooperation,” said CM Gupta in her address at an event to celebrate Janmashtami at Jyoti Jagriti Ashram in Kanjhawala.

“Lord Krishna’s love for cows is known to all. Almost every act of his – including the one at Gobardhan Parvat – carries a message of environment conservation and social inclusion,” she said.

She said the Yamuna is part of Lord Krishna’s legacy and promised to fight the pollution in the river.

Appreciating a dramatic presentation of the ‘Kalia Nag’ episode in which Lord Krishna was attacked by a snake in the Yamuna, she said, “Even today there are elements in society which are polluting the Yamuna by dumping waste.”

Be it in the shape of untreated industrial effluent or sewage, the Yamuna has continued to be polluted for years, she said.

“The Yamuna is the soul of Delhi but it has been neglected for several years. Hollow promises were made on a number of occasions but the river’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” she said, taking an aim at the previous AAP government’s failure to improve the river’s condition.

She said it was, perhaps, destiny’s wish that the cleaning of the holy Yamuna is done under our government.

“On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, I promise that the Yamuna will soon be restored to its clean state that has been worshiped for ages,” she said, promising redevelopment of river front and seeking public support.

She said work has started on trunk sewers to trap untreated sewage of drains falling into the river. “Sewage Treatment Plants will be set up on all major drains to prevent untreated waste from falling into the river,” she said.

CM Gupta said, "...I believe that today is an auspicious day for the entire country, and for every devotee of the Hindu faith. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always remain upon us. The nation is in a festive spirit, and this festival should be celebrated together by everyone as we prepare for the Lord’s divine arrival."

--IANS

rch/pgh