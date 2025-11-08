Will break record of NDA’s 2010 election performance: Sanjay Jaiswal

Bettiah, Nov 8 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will surpass its record-breaking performance from the 2010 Assembly elections in this year’s polls.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Jaiswal said, “I have travelled from Aurangabad to Saharsa to Champaran, and the level of enthusiasm I am witnessing now was last seen in 2010 for the NDA.”

He added, “The schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor have transformed lives. People have already made up their minds to give the NDA a massive victory. This year, we will break the 2010 record. The slogan for 2025 — ‘Is Baar Narendra Modi Aur Nitish’ — will become a reality.”

“This year, we will create history by winning all the seats,” he stated.

In 2010, riding a strong wave of support driven by the promise of development, Nitish Kumar led the JD(U)-BJP alliance to a landslide four-fifths majority in the Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance decisively defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD-LJP combine and a weakened Congress to return to power for a second consecutive term. The scale of the victory was evident in the numbers as from 143 seats in 2005, the ruling alliance surged to a spectacular 206 seats in the 243-member House, largely credited to Nitish Kumar’s governance record.

Responding to remarks made by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who said that the high voter turnout signals a desire for change, Jaiswal retorted, “Prashant Kishor’s situation is such that even if they manage to get 5,000 votes, that will be considered an achievement for them. He is not contesting the election himself, nor are their national or state presidents. When a party’s top leaders don’t contest and their candidates only secure 2,000 to 3,000 votes, there’s no point blaming anyone else.”

Jaiswal further commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s renewed focus on the youth, particularly Gen Z voters.

“The entire Gen Z is with PM Modi. The foundation of our country’s future rests on Gen Z. Rahul Gandhi can say whatever he wants, but nobody believes him except his mother,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, on November 5, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had addressed a press conference in New Delhi, reiterating his focus on young voters. Speaking about alleged electoral irregularities, he said, “I want Gen Z to take this seriously because your future is being taken away from you. You are the ones being stolen from.”

The presentation concluded with the message: “India’s Gen Z and youth have the power to restore our democracy with satya (truth) and ahimsa (non-violence).”

Through his ongoing campaign, LoP Gandhi has sought to appeal to the broader youth electorate by raising issues of unemployment, corruption, and inequality — a high-stakes effort he describes as essential to “save the Constitution.”

--IANS

jk/rad