Why is BJP rattled over proposed use of ballot papers for local polls: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Responding to the BJP’s criticism of the Karnataka government’s decision to conduct local body elections using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar questioned why the party was feeling unsettled over the proposed use of ballot papers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, he said, "This is the decision of the government of Karnataka. Why is the BJP concerned? The government has the power to conduct local body elections. There is a legal provision, and the BJP itself had brought that legislation during its tenure. I can provide the documents."

"The law clearly states that either ballots or EVMs can be used. Hence, for local body elections, our government has decided to opt for ballot papers. Why is the BJP panicking? This uneasy reaction proves there is something fishy," Shivakumar said.

"We have conducted investigations on Parliamentary elections, but I don’t want to discuss that now. This is about local body elections. Don’t we conduct elections for societies using ballot papers? We have made our decision. Let the Central Election Commission and the State Election Commission decide on state and Parliamentary elections," he maintained.

When asked whether elections to civic bodies in Bengaluru would also be held using ballot papers, he replied, "The government has decided to go for ballot papers in all local body elections."

Answering a question on using harsh language against farmers protesting land acquisition, Shivakumar said, "They are my people. They are our farmers, and they are from my native place. I have the right to speak. I know who created a scene, which party they belonged to, and which party flags they were carrying. I know everything."

He added, "About 83 per cent of landowners have submitted no-objection certificates, while 17 per cent are opposing the acquisition. I have ensured good compensation. Why I cannot offer more is because I want to make this project a model for the state. If the acquisition was to be dropped, why didn’t previous governments headed by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa do it?"

"I am not the one who notified the lands," he clarified.

Commenting on the withdrawal of cases against his followers and those of Minister Priyank Kharge, he said, "Many cases have been withdrawn that were filed against both BJP and Congress workers. My workers did nothing when I was facing the ED probe. A few cases were lodged by the BJP due to political pressure. They even filed a case against me during Covid. They filed cases against the Chief Minister as well."

"They have also filed police cases against our ministers. Should we sit quietly and turn a blind eye? The protests were staged for language, water rights, and justice," he added.

Shivakumar further said, "The ED case against me was quashed. I was arrested in that case, but it was struck down in the High Court and the Supreme Court. Who will give me justice? They speak now, but where were the intellectuals and leaders who criticised the grand welcome I received after my release from prison? Why didn’t they congratulate me when the case was quashed?"

"More discussion is not needed. Our government has withdrawn hundreds of cases involving people from all parties. We also considered the BJP’s requests. Farmers’ associations and agitators’ demands have also been taken into account," Shivakumar said.

--IANS

mka/rad