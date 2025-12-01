White collar terror module biggest challenge security forces will tackle in synergy: BSF (Lead)

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday that the white collar terror module is the biggest challenge faced by the security forces, but the latter will tackle it successfully by working in synergy with each other.

Inspector General of BSF (Kashmir Frontier), Ashok Yadav, said in reply to a query by IANS here that white collar terror module is a big challenge, but the security forces will tackle it working in synergy with each other.

Replying to another query by IANS, the top BSF officer said that after damages caused to them the terrorists have shifted their launching pads.

On its 61 Raising Day, the BSF issued a detailed statement at its annual press conference at Humhama in Budgam district on Monday.

The statement said, "BSF units have been securing some vital installations of national importance and providing safety & security to people of Kashmir, in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, sister agencies and the local people. Few BSF units are also deployed in North Kashmir in anti-infiltration role in Baramulla and Handwara districts and these BSF Battalions have been effectively dominating their area of responsibility and providing secure passage to the Security Forces convoys as well as to the people."

"Despite facing numerous challenges of harsh weather, underdeveloped and inhospitable mountainous terrain, difficult living conditions and constant threats of Pakistan's Border Action Team action, sniping, ceasefire violations and Fidayeen attacks, valiant BSF officers and Jawans stand fearlessly to secure the Line of Control (LoC) along with the Army with full zeal and devotion.

"The most remarkable achievement of the BSF during 2025-26 has been Operation 'Sindoor', the first phase of which was carried out from May 6 to 10, 2025. BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pakistan's posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC, displaying strong, accurate and professional response.

"During Operation Sindoor, the BSF in coordination with the Army effectively dominated the LoC, resulting in neutralisation of eight terrorists in four infiltration attempts made by them in the year 2025. The BSF also carried out 22 joint operations with the Indian Army/Rashtriya Rifles (RR)/Jammu and Kashmir Police/CRPF along the LoC and in the hinterland, neutralising some terrorists in North Kashmir and recovering large cache of war Like stores, including AK-47 rifle, MP-5 rifle, pistols, hand grenade, under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), UBGL grenades, Chinese grenades, Milkor Multi-Grenade Launcher and ammunition of different calibre. The 'G Branch' of the BSF has also contributed immensely in providing important operational intelligence on movements and activities of terrorist groups and their cadres."

"Our G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active launching pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate. Simultaneously, various training camps of terrorists are also under scrutiny of our Intelligence wing," the statement added.

"Following the gruesome Pahalgam attack on tourists, specially trained BSF Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism (CI/CT) teams were deployed in the Gulmarg Bowl for providing security to the tourist destination along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The CI/CT teams in Gulmarg have been carrying out their task professionally and effectively, providing a secure environment to visiting tourists."

"In 'Operation Mahadev', BSF units and specially trained frontier CI/CT teams along with Gandarbal SOG/CRPF/RR had dominated the higher ridges of Northern flank of the Mahadev ranges, established temporary operating bases and had played a key role in choking the likely route of the terrorists from Mahadev ranges towards Gandarbal and Bandipore," the statement noted.

The joint operations finally resulted in neutralising the group of terrorists on July 28, 2025, the statement said.

