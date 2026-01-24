When we celebrate 100 years of Independence, UP will become a fully developed state: HM Shah

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the ‘Uttar Pradesh Diwas’ celebrations and said that when the nation celebrates 100 years of its Independence on August 15, 2047, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a fully developed state and play an integral role in building a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state’s foundation day.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the double-engine government has resolved to build a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

“Today, we once again reaffirm this resolution. On August 15, 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its Independence, Uttar Pradesh will become a fully developed state and an inseparable part of Viksit Bharat. Uttar Pradesh is not only the heartbeat but also the soul of India, and it is steadily transforming into the growth engine of the nation,” HM Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh will become the engine of Viksit Bharat.

“This is the sacred land where Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Baba Vishwanath, Mahavir, and Lord Buddha sanctified the soil with their presence,” he added.

Highlighting the transformation of the state, Amit Shah said that there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was viewed merely as a labour-supplying state.

“Today, it has become a driving force of India’s economy. Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party reduced Uttar Pradesh to a ‘Bimaru’ state. The BJP government changed this narrative and transformed it into a breakthrough state, ensuring that development reached every village,” he said.

Referring to the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, where the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ event was organised, Shah said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had informed him that the site earlier had a garbage mountain spread across 65 acres.

“Today, that garbage mountain has been converted into a clean and beautiful land. As a BJP leader, I feel proud of this transformation,” he said.

Speaking about the initiative, Shah said that the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme has not only gained momentum in Uttar Pradesh but has also expanded across the country.

“It has created employment opportunities for youth and women. Through ‘One District, One Cuisine’, the Uttar Pradesh government has showcased the unique culinary heritage of each district. I congratulate everyone associated with this effort,” he added.

Amit Shah also mentioned the UP Gaurav Samman 2026 awards, which were presented to Axiom astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, and poet Hariom Pawar.

“These recognitions will further boost their morale and inspire others,” he said.

The Union Home Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has become number one in the food business sector and that government schemes are now being implemented effectively at the grassroots level.

“After 500 years, we completed the construction of the Ram Temple, and in Prayagraj, we successfully organised the Maha Kumbh,” he added.

Reaffirming political confidence, Amit Shah said that the BJP will once again form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

“Dynastic politics cannot bring development to the state. Only the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, can ensure progress,” he said.

Concluding his address, Union Minister Amit Shah said that Uttar Pradesh now has the highest number of airports in the country and that corruption has been curbed significantly.

“I appeal to the people to ensure the BJP’s victory and once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their foundation day,” he added.

--IANS

jk/rad