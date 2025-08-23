When it comes to interests of farmers and our strategic autonomy, govt's stand is clear: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) In a sharp and unapologetic response to criticism from Western nations, particularly the US, External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, defended India’s oil trade policies, particularly its continued purchase and export of Russian crude and refined products. He also stated that "when it comes to the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, our stand is clear."

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, EAM Jaishankar made it clear that India would not accept undue pressure or hypocrisy when it comes to its energy and economic interests.

Addressing recent remarks by members of the Trump administration, who had criticised India for its energy dealings with Russia, Jaishankar said, “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it.”

The blunt statement was part of a broader message asserting India’s right to conduct trade in line with its national interests.

Jaishankar argued that the US was applying a selective and biased policy, noting that China remains the largest purchaser of Russian oil, yet hasn't faced similar trade actions.

“We are not the largest buyer. Others are doing it too. So, why us?” he asked, reiterating that India’s procurement is in line with global market practices and necessity.

Taking a direct jab at the contradiction in the criticism, he said, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business.”

Reiterating the same during his speech, the External Affairs Minister added, “Europe buys, America buys, so you don’t like it, don’t buy it.”

Jaishankar also took the opportunity to underscore the government's unwavering stand when it comes to safeguarding the interests of Indian farmers and maintaining national sovereignty. “When it comes to the trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear,” he asserted.

He challenged critics to be transparent with the Indian public about where they stand on these critical issues, saying, “If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don’t value strategic autonomy. We do. We will do whatever we have to do to maintain it.”

