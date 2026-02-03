Wheat procurement in MP: Month-long Farmers’ registration at MSP from Feb 7

Bhopal, Feb 3 (IANS) Farmers in Madhya Pradesh can now prepare to register for wheat procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) for the Rabi marketing year 2026-27, with the process starting on February 7 and continuing until March 7.

Read More

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput has appealed to all eligible farmers to complete their registration within this one-month window to ensure smooth participation in the procurement drive.

The registration system has been streamlined for greater convenience, with a total of 3186 dedicated centers set up across the state. Free registration is available at facilitation centers in Gram Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat offices, tehsil offices, and those run by cooperative societies and cooperative marketing institutions.

For those opting for paid services, facilities are provided at MP Online kiosks, Common Service Centers, Public Service Centers, and private cyber cafes, where the fee will not exceed Rs 50 per registration, as directed by district collectors.

Mandatory verification requires proper documentation, including land-related records, the farmer's Aadhaar card, and other photo identity proofs.

Aadhaar-linked verification is compulsory, either through an OTP sent to the registered mobile number or via biometric devices. The name on the Aadhaar card must match the one in land records; any discrepancies will be resolved through tehsil office verification before approval.

Special provisions have been made for tenant farmers, sharecroppers, Kotwars, and forest land leaseholders, who can register only at cooperative society-operated centers, followed by 100 per cent verification by the Revenue Department. Ineligible institutions or operators from previous years will not be involved in the current process.

The Central Government has set the MSP for wheat at Rs 2585 per quintal for 2026-27, marking an increase of Rs 160 from the previous year. This step aims to provide remunerative prices and support farmers amid rising input costs.

Payments for procured wheat will be transferred directly to the farmer's Aadhaar-linked bank account on priority. In cases of issues with Aadhaar linkage, payments can be made to the account details provided during registration, including bank name, account number, and IFSC code. Inactive, joint, or accounts from providers like Fino, Airtel, and Paytm will not be accepted.

To facilitate smooth transactions, farmers are advised to link their bank accounts and mobile numbers to Aadhaar and keep them updated.

District collectors have been tasked with keeping Aadhaar enrollment centers at district and tehsil levels operational for updates, including biometric information. Post offices offering Aadhaar services can also be utilized, and coordination with banks will help in linking accounts.

A nominal Re 1 transaction will verify the Aadhaar-linked bank account via the Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation's e-procurement portal.

Awareness efforts include SMS alerts to farmers from previous registrations, village announcements, notices on Gram Panchayat boards, and banners at mandi and committee levels.

--IANS

sktr/dan