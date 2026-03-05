Wheat procurement at MSP to begin from March 16; CM Yadav reviews preparations

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) As wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to begin from March 16, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday directed district collectors to ensure complete arrangements for verification of identified farmers among those registered, availability of gunny bags at procurement centres, and timely payment to farmers.

Read More

Chairing a virtual meeting with senior administrative officials and district collectors, the Chief Minister directed that procurement centres be identified and established within the stipulated timeline and that all necessary facilities be ensured at these centres.

He also instructed that the staff engaged in procurement work be properly trained and that the District Procurement Committees hold regular meetings to ensure prompt resolution of issues.

Farmers should also be provided with updated information in a simple and accessible manner, the Chief Minister said during the meeting.

“During the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that only those collectors who deliver performance and results in all district activities will remain in the field, and the same principle will apply to all officers and employees,” according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also issued instructions regarding the video conferencing (VC) setup in districts and directed the Alirajpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Balaghat and Bhopal districts to complete the required arrangements immediately.

He said that the VC setup would help officials and public representatives from all departments establish communication up to the Panchayat level, facilitating better review of development and public welfare works.

According to the state government, wheat procurement will be carried out from March 16 to May 5 in the Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, and from March 23 to May 12 in the remaining divisions of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Chambal and Sagar.

Farmers will be able to complete their registration for the procurement process until March 7.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also issued necessary guidelines regarding the preparation of a ‘vision document’ at the Assembly constituency level.

He directed officials to immediately and effectively counter any false or misleading information regarding governance and administration at the district level.

--IANS

pd/pgh