Wheat procurement at MSP in Madhya Pradesh to begin from April 1

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) Wheat procurement at minimum support price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27 in Madhya Pradesh was set to begin a day before, however, it has been rescheduled and now the procurement process will start from April 1.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in Tuesday told that the wheat procurement will begin in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions from April 1 and in the divisions of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Chambal and Sagar, the procurement will start from April 7.

"Wheat procurement in the state will now be carried out at a rate of Rs 2,625 per quintal, including an additional bonus of Rs 40 per quintal for farmers. The procurement process is conducted on government working days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," according to the state government.

It also told that so far, 1,904,651 farmers have registered for wheat procurement at the MSP during the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

Last year, a total of 1,544,000 farmers had registered.

The process was rescheduled after learning that many farmers in the state were unable to register the names for wheat procurement.

The issue was raised by the Opposition Congress and had demanded that the date for registration of farmers' name should be extended.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the procurement process in all districts in the state.

Subsequently, a Cabinet committee was constituted to monitor Tuesday's development after the procurement process began.

The committee includes Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Lakhan Patel.

The panel will meet periodically and submit recommendations to the Chief Minister, in line with directions from the Centre and the prevailing situation, to ensure smooth procurement operations.

The committee will remain in effect until June 30, 2026.

--IANS

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