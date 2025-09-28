What's Centre, state govt's plan for revenue generation: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday questioned how the Centre and state government plan to increase the revenue and fulfil the promises made ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters, Yadav said, "We want to ask the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister how the announced budget, which is over Rs 7 lakh crore, will be made possible. This is not just my question, but the question of the people of Bihar."

"What is your revenue generation, and what future plans exist for revenue growth to sustain this? My question is very simple, and regarding corruption, I also seek clarity. The Prime Minister has counted so many corruption cases; I want to ask whether any action was taken in these cases or not?" he questioned.

Tejashwi also raised the same issue during a press conference earlier in the day.

"There are specific questions I want to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been in power for the last 20 years. The people also seek answers to these questions. I hope the Chief Minister will respond personally rather than delegating the task to someone else. I have mentioned numerous times that this government merely imitates others because it lacks vision," he said.

Tejashwi further alleged that the total budget of Bihar is Rs 3.17 lakh crore, and the government possesses Rs 3.95 lakh crore in total, of which Rs 2 lakh crore is committed expenditure.

"That leaves Rs 1.95 lakh crore available for various schemes, including those that are pending. My question is, what ideas does this government have for generating revenue?" he questioned.

"Prime Minister Modi has announced schemes totalling Rs 1.15 lakh crore during rallies from May to September this year. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during his Pragati Yatra, announced schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore. Together, their commitments have reached approximately Rs 7.08 lakh crore so far. What is the Chief Minister's vision? We are eager to find out," Tejashwi Yadav added.

--IANS

sd/dpb