What difference does it make, he has freedom to speak: Rijiju lashes out at Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday dismissed the remarks made by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal after being acquitted by a Delhi court in the liquor policy case, claiming that it made no difference if he made such statements, as he had been making similar claims for years.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving at Kangra Airport, Himachal Pradesh, Rijiju said, “What difference does it make if he says such things? Arvind Kejriwal has been making such statements for years; there is no credibility to be found in them. He says things like this casually. There is no truth in his claims. He uses demeaning language against the Prime Minister to stay in the news, but there is nothing we can do — it’s a democracy, and he has the freedom to speak.”

Rijiju's remarks came after a Delhi Court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others, including his close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in the Excise Policy case.

On the court’s verdict, Rijiju said, “This is a normal process. If any court issues an order and if there is an error in it, the matter can be taken to a higher court or a larger Bench for correction. If the facts were not properly examined, an appeal can be filed, after which the necessary corrections are made, and a proper judgment is delivered.”

Earlier on Friday, following the court’s order, a visibly emotional Kejriwal told reporters that the judgment proves that he, Sisodia, and the AAP are “Kattar Imaandar (brutally honest)".

Speaking with tears in his eyes, he claimed that “Modi-ji and Amit Shah-ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy of Independent India. The five biggest leaders of AAP were sent to jail to finish off the party. First time a sitting Chief Minister was ‘dragged out of his home and put in jail'.”

At a subsequent press conference, Kejriwal attacked the ruling BJP, claiming that the party could not defeat the AAP in Delhi and, seeing the public’s approval of his government, resorted to a political conspiracy.

He insisted, “I have not earned a single illegal penny, and I am not like them," adding that Delhi has been pushed into decline.

"The highest cost of PM Modi and Amit Shah’s pursuit of power has been borne by the three crore people of Delhi. Today, I challenge Modi-ji, if he has the courage, let him call for fresh elections in Delhi. If his party secures even more than 10 seats, I will quit politics,” he said.

--IANS

rs/rad