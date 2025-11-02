Western Command wargames: Navy-led tri-service exercise ‘Trishul’ kicks off

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Months after Operation Sindoor destroyed terror camps deep inside Pakistan, the Indian Security Forces are now conducting Exercise Trishul, a Tri-Service Exercise involving the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force along the Western Border with Pakistan.

According to defence officials, the exercise will begin on November 3 and will continue till November 13.

Notably, the Indian Navy will be leading this exercise jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

“Headquarters Western Naval Command, in close coordination with the three Services, will be conducting the exercise, which will feature large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea,” said an official.

Covering the Gujarat coast and the northern Arabian Sea, the Army Southern Command, the Western Naval Command, and the South-Western Air Command are the principal formations participating in the crucial tri-services exercise.

Also, the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies will also be participating in large numbers, further reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The exercise aims to achieve validation and synchronisation of operational procedures across the three services, enabling joint effect-based operations in a multi-domain environment.

Key objectives include enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across services, and advancing jointness in operations across multiple domains.

“A major focus of the exercise is also to enhance synergy between all forces and validate multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment, involving large scale deployment of Indian Navy warships, Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft, as well as amphibious operations involving amphibious component of Indian Army and Indian Navy including the Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa and Landing Craft Utility vessels (LCUs),” the official added.

The exercise will also validate joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans and will include Indian Navy carrier operations conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force.

It is pertinent to note here that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that any misadventure in the Sir Creek area will invite a “resounding response” that could alter both history and geography.

--IANS

sas/dan