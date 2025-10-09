West Bengal: Two more arrested in BJP MP Khagen Murmu attack case

Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) Two more persons were held in connection with the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu on Thursday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

On Wednesday, the Nagrakata Police in Jalpaiguri district arrested two persons in connection with the attack on Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh which took place on Monday. The names of the arrested persons were not disclosed.

Earlier this morning, two more were arrested following an overnight search operation. This time the police informed that the arrested persons have been identified as Shahanur Alam and Tofayen Hossain.

All the arrested will be produced at a district court later in the day where the police will seek their custody.

"Two more arrested today. Total four people arrested in connection with the attack on BJP leaders on Monday. Search is one to find other accuser in the case," said a senior officer of Jalpaiguri district police.

Murmu and BJP MLA Ghosh faced protests last Monday when they went to provide relief to the flood-affected area in Nagrakata.

A large number of people attacked the BJP leaders with sticks and shoes. Stones were picked up from the river and hurled at their car.

Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face. Both the leader were later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Although Ghosh was discharged on Wednesday, Murmu will undergo a surgery on his face and a metal plate is likely to be fitted on his left cheek bone.

The BJP had lodged a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and staged a protest outside the police station demanding action against the accused.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others visited Murmu at the hospital.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the attack. The Union Minister said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought an urgent report from the Bengal government over the attack.

--IANS

sch/svn