West Bengal: Devotees gather at temples to offer prayers on Maha Ashtami across the state

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of the Durga Puja festival, is being celebrated with immense devotion across West Bengal on Tuesday. Large crowds of devotees thronged temples and puja pandals in various parts of the state, including Murshidabad, Kolaghat, East Midnapore, and Kolkata, to offer prayers and participate in rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga.

In Murshidabad, the Ashtami Durga Puja was organised by the Arunachal Durga Puja Committee, a women-led initiative. Devotees gathered in large numbers to take part in the puja ceremonies and offer their prayers with heartfelt reverence.

Meanwhile, in Kolaghat, the celebrations are marked by enthusiastic participation from locals. The fifth edition of the Durga Puja, organised by the villagers of Pulashita, has gained popularity for its unique rural-themed pavilion decorations, all crafted by the villagers themselves. From early morning, hundreds of devotees flocked to the puja mandaps, eager to witness the rituals and offer their prayers. The atmosphere was vibrant with chants and devotional songs, as worshippers carried out traditional rites to honour the Goddess on this auspicious day.

In East Midnapore, Ashtami Puja commenced at multiple puja pandals with a steady flow of devotees offering floral tributes and prayers. The Kanthi Nandanik Durgotsav Committee's puja mandap was particularly crowded, with people paying homage to Goddess Durga. Notably, state Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to visit this pandal to pay his respects to the deity.

The state capital, Kolkata, witnessed a massive turnout of devotees for the Ashtami Pushpanjali, a significant ritual observed during Durga Puja. Maha Ashtami marks the third day of the Sharadotsav celebrations, and from early morning, crowds gathered at various puja pandals across the city, holding Belpatra and flowers as offerings. The devotion was palpable as long queues formed outside even the largest pandals, with families, relatives, and friends coming together to worship Goddess Durga.

To manage the overwhelming crowds, many pandals arranged for prayers to be conducted in multiple phases throughout the day. The city was alive with festive fervour, the rhythmic beats of the traditional Dhak drums reverberated through the air, accompanied by the chanting of hymns and mantras, adding to the spiritual ambiance of the day.

Extending beyond West Bengal, the festival spirit was also evident in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, where Durga Ashtami was celebrated with equal devotion. Temple priest Venkateshwara Shastri described the day as “auspicious and significant for receiving the blessings of Goddess Durga, who removes poverty, sorrow, and fear, bestowing prosperity and victory upon her devotees.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shastri emphasised the spiritual importance of Durga Ashtami, saying, “On this sacred day, countless devotees receive the divine grace of Goddess Durga. The Mother, who has eternally blessed sages, seers, and incarnate beings, showers her compassion upon all who seek her. That is why the eighth day of Navaratri is gloriously known as Durga Ashtami.”

He added, “Worshipping and beholding Goddess Durga on this day helps remove all forms of poverty, sorrow, and fear, bringing prosperity, auspiciousness, and endless victory. May everyone who seeks the Mother be freed from suffering and attain divine blessings, eternal auspiciousness, and supreme success.”

Maha Ashtami carries a profound message that transcends its religious rituals. It serves as a reminder to recognise one’s inner strength and face life’s challenges with courage. Just as Goddess Durga defeated darkness and evil forces, devotees believe that this day empowers them to overcome their personal struggles, fears, and doubts.

The day is especially significant as it commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demons Chanda, Munda, and Raktabija, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Devotees also worship Maa Mahagauri, an incarnation of Adi Shakti, who embodies purity, serenity, and tranquility. Revering Maa Mahagauri on this day is believed to bring peace and spiritual calmness to her followers.

--IANS

jk/rad