West Bengal: BJP supporters travel by boats from Sundarbans for PM Modi’s Brigade ground rally

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Supporters of the BJP from remote areas of the Sundarbans began their journey early on Saturday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground.

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Large groups of party workers and supporters from island regions such as Sagar Island, Namkhana and Patharpratima were seen crossing rivers by boats to reach the mainland before travelling onward to Kolkata.

Due to the geographical challenges of the Sundarbans region — where waterways remain the primary mode of transportation — many supporters started their journey early in the morning to ensure they could attend the rally.

Visuals from the area showed dozens of people boarding boats carrying party flags as they headed towards the rally venue. BJP leaders said the turnout from remote and rural parts of the state reflects growing enthusiasm among supporters ahead of the upcoming political battles in West Bengal.

One BJP supporter travelling from the Sundarbans said the group was eager to hear the Prime Minister speak at the rally.

“We are going by boat through the Sundarbans today because Modi ji is coming to the Brigade rally. We are going there to listen to him. Under the current state government there has been a lot of corruption and theft —there have been scams and even theft of rice meant for people. We want change in 2026,” he told IANS.

Another supporter said people from various backgrounds were coming together for the event.

“People from different areas and communities are coming together to attend the rally,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi’s address at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata is expected to be one of the largest political gatherings in the state this year. The rally also marks the culmination of the BJP’s statewide outreach campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for major infrastructure projects, including key national highway developments aimed at improving connectivity across West Bengal.

Party leaders expect a massive turnout at the rally, with supporters arriving from districts across the state since early morning to attend the event.

--IANS

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