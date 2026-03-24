West Asia conflict: Tehseen Poonawalla terms Pak's mediation 'fake news'

Pune (Maharashtra), March 24 (IANS) Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday said that reports of Pakistan mediating between Iran, Israel and the United States, during the ongoing West Asia conflict, is "fake news."

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His reaction comes following reports that the neighbouring country is attempting to position itself as the lead mediator to broker peace between Iran, US and Israel.

Poonawalla told IANS, "Pakistan will mediate between the Iran and Israel conflict? Anyone who has published such news is either intoxicated or is on Pakistan's payroll. All this kind of news is fake and no one should believe it."

He alleged that the rogue nation itself relies on financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has major global stakeholders, including the US, China, and Saudi Arabia.

"This war is taking place between two of its stakeholders, so how can Pakistan mediate between them? What logic is this?", he said.

Poonawalla claimed that there are only three countries, namely Qatar, Oman and India, who can mediate in this conflict.

Hitting out at Pakistan, he said, "(Supposedly), if you are mediating in the conflict why would you put it out in the media and in the public? And two years ago, Iran and Pakistan were throwing missiles at each other. During Ramzan, Pakistan was bombing Afghanistan. So how can it (Pakistan) mediate in this matter."

The political analyst reiterated, "Pakistan is not mediating."

Urging for the conflict to end, he said, "As far as the mediation between Iran, Israel and America is concerned, the world doesn't want a war in West Asia. They want the oil crisis to end. I feel all countries, including India, should help in this."

Meanwhile, as the war in West Asia entered its fourth week, countries worldwide are taking drastic measures to conserve fuel and ensure continued energy access for their people in the wake of the disruption in oil and gas supplies triggered by the escalation in the Middle East conflict.

--IANS

cg/rad