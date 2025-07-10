Welfare schemes aimed for weaker sections, observes Haryana rights panel head

Chandigarh, July 10 (IANS) Observing that welfare schemes are aimed at providing social protection to economically weaker sections, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of the arbitrary rejection of a claim filed under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) by a complainant and has sought detailed reports from the authorities concerned.

The complainant had informed the commission that his claim was rejected due to a mismatch in the age of his deceased father as recorded in the death certificate and the family ID.

He submitted that this discrepancy was a clerical error, which has since been rectified. Despite presenting the corrected death certificate, the authorities failed to reopen or reconsider the claim.

Commission Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra observed that such welfare schemes are aimed at providing social protection to economically weaker sections.

Rejection of a claim despite submission of valid and corrected documents defeats the very purpose of the scheme and reflects non-compliance with its guidelines.

Puneet Arora, Protocol, Information and Public Relations Officer of the commission, stated that reports have been called from the Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas in Chandigarh, the Deputy Commissioner of Jind, and the Administrative Officer of the Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas.

The authorities have been directed to explain why the claim was not reconsidered despite the correction of records, clarify provisions for review under the scheme, and outline steps to avoid such lapses in the future.

The commission has further directed that the complainant's case be reviewed promptly, ensuring his participation in the process and timely facilitation of necessary formalities.

The commission sought reports to explain the reasons for non-reopening of the case despite corrected records, clarify the scheme's provisions for reconsideration, and outline measures to avoid such lapses in future.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for August 21.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has disposed of 3,086 cases in six months since its reconstitution on November 27, 2024.

The commission, headed by Chairman Justice Batra with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhaita, has focused on speeding up case resolution and strengthening human rights mechanisms in the state.

--IANS

vg/svn